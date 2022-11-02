Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $7.06

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $7.41. Exscientia shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 291 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Exscientia Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $913.55 million and a PE ratio of -4.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 9.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 186.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter worth $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Articles

