Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 203,244 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

XOM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.46. The stock had a trading volume of 449,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,261,568. The firm has a market cap of $464.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

