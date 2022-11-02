Fair Isaac (FICO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Fair Isaac to post earnings of $4.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. On average, analysts expect Fair Isaac to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $476.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.59. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $531.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.50.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 101.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.