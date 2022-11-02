Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.67–$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$429.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.75 million. Fastly also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,422,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. Fastly has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,288 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $61,948.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 390,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $915,537. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,322,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fastly by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,042,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 542,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fastly by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Fastly by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 960,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

