Fei USD (FEI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.90 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $420.16 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,156.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007735 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00039705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00042592 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022812 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00246567 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98333834 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,007,267.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.