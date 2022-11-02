Fellaz (FLZ) Trading 27.3% Lower Over Last Week

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $348,131.00 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00006804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fellaz has traded down 27.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

