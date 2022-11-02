Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of approx €5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.04-$5.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,466. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.84. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.