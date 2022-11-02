Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.32 and last traded at $41.32. 401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 887.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

