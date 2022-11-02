Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 738,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after purchasing an additional 730,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after purchasing an additional 663,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

