Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.
In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FNF traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
