Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,169,000 after purchasing an additional 393,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,403,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,311,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.79. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $107.10.

