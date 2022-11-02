Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

Alphabet stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,741,830. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.43 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,209 shares of company stock worth $17,905,522 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.