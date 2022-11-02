Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 99.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter worth $81,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter worth $93,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 71.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

IGHG traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,993 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88.

