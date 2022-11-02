Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after buying an additional 1,953,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after buying an additional 1,720,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.40. 140,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,541,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.74.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

