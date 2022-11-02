Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 3,054 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $649,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 35.1% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Shares of KO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.49. 150,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,597,410. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.