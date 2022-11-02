Financial Analysis: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) vs. VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 6 3 0 2.33 VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $88.46, suggesting a potential upside of 46.56%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $26.21 billion 2.56 $6.12 billion $7.62 7.92 VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 1.56 $81.84 million $1.56 3.37

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and VAALCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. VAALCO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VAALCO Energy pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 25.39% 31.63% 15.43% VAALCO Energy 31.98% 51.52% 25.90%

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats VAALCO Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream and refining assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved SCO reserves were 6,998 MMbbl; total proved plus probable SCO reserves were 7,535 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 12,168 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 20,249 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

