Financial Comparison: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) & Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. CI Financial pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bridge Investment Group pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and Bridge Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $2.16 billion 0.88 $326.60 million $1.84 5.51 Bridge Investment Group $330.01 million 1.38 $23.23 million $1.72 9.10

Analyst Ratings

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridge Investment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CI Financial and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bridge Investment Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

CI Financial presently has a consensus price target of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 121.41%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. Given CI Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 17.56% 39.49% 7.54% Bridge Investment Group 11.41% 4.61% 2.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CI Financial has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridge Investment Group has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

