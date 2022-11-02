Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $119,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $126.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,448. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $129.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.48. The company has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

