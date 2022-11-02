Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,939 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.62. 140,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,235. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47.

