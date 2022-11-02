Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,876 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 30,566,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,600,000 after buying an additional 10,767,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYDW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,256. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.