Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 24.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,246,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 96.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.21.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.30. 79,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,444. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.48 and a 200 day moving average of $218.13. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

