Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sony Group by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 54,533 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in Sony Group by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 94,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SONY shares. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Price Performance

Sony Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. 126,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,939. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

