Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,694 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,583 shares of company stock worth $26,643,000. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $23.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.31. 66,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $530.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.89. The firm has a market cap of $193.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.31 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

