Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,344 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 50.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.4% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 488,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 256.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 3.4 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $11.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,985. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

