Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,460 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $52,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $8.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.01. 52,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,657. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.54 and its 200-day moving average is $375.55.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.802 per share. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.