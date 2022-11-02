Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 340 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TLT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,688,846. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.73.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.