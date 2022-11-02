Firestone Capital Management Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,182 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.69. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

