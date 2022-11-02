Firestone Capital Management Has $204,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $103.93. 188,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,583,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

