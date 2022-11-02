Firestone Capital Management Has $423,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Firestone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $154.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,560. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.49.

