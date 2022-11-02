Firestone Capital Management Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.33. 59,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,525. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

