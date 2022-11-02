First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$18.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCR.UN. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.86. 193,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.40. The company has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.54. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$14.08 and a one year high of C$19.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.41.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.