First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.
First Community Bankshares has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
First Community Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %
FCBC stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $613.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.
