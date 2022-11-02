First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

First Community Bankshares has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %

FCBC stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $613.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.