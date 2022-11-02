First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in First Financial were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Financial by 795.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth $96,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THFF shares. Raymond James cut First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

First Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

First Financial Company Profile

Shares of THFF stock opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.