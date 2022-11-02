First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,059,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,736,866 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.57% of First Horizon worth $66,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after buying an additional 8,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Horizon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,380,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,190,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Horizon by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,518,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,770,000 after purchasing an additional 157,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 42,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

