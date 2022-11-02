First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.53

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.53 and traded as high as C$11.57. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$11.46, with a volume of 974,656 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cormark upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.80.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,943.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.66.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$203.51 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.2902539 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 826.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total transaction of C$26,721.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at C$160,979.40. In other news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total value of C$26,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,979.40. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,816,400. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,245 shares of company stock worth $270,468.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.