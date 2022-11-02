Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBCGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSBC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Five Star Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.