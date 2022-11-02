Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSBC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Five Star Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

