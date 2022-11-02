Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.10 billion-$30.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.23 billion. Flex also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.57-$0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flex has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 214,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Flex by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

