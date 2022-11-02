FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Trading Down 0.4%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $150.80 and last traded at $151.11. 9,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 12,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 244.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 149,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,074 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

