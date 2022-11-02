FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Down 0.6%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.11 and last traded at $48.32. 107,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 154,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.