Flow (FLOW) Reaches Market Cap of $1.72 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00008068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $39.30 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,359,340,091 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

