Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $993 million to 1.011 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.40- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,558. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,703,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $163,840,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,554,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,290,000 after buying an additional 168,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,560,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,029,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

