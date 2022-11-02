Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLGZY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 150 to CHF 155 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

FLGZY stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.