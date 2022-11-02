FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.34

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 18295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on FormFactor to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.27.
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.
