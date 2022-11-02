Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.25

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.25 and last traded at $54.26, with a volume of 51100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Formula One Group by 421.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Formula One Group by 739.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.