Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 49,000 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.12% of Plains GP worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 260.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

