Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,548,000 after purchasing an additional 488,965 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,458,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,182,000 after purchasing an additional 225,163 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,102,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:VLUE opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.83.

