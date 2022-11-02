Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,810 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 3.39% of Anika Therapeutics worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $220,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 20.9% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,154,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after buying an additional 199,384 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANIK opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.44 million, a P/E ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 0.89. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

