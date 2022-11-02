Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 162,890 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,890 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.49% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 48,933 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AEO opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $29.19.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

