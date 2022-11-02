Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $3.78 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,373 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.