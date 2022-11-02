Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.35% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 77,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period.

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

