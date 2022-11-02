Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Novartis by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,094,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,054,000 after buying an additional 76,233 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

